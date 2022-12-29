New Year's Eve weather could put damper on fireworks, sunrise views

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicted that a northeast monsoon could bring rainy conditions to northern Taiwan, possibly impacting visibility for the Taipei 101 fireworks, while cloud cover in mountainous areas of western Taiwan could obscure the first sunrise of the new year.

The CWB today said the weather from today to New Year's Eve (Dec. 29-31) will be damp and cool in Taoyuan and areas in the northern and eastern halves of the country. During this period, the weather in Hsinchu and areas south will be stable, but cloud cover will increase in mountainous areas, where sporadic rain is likely until New Year's Day (Jan. 1).

Friday weather

The weather bureau pointed out that due to the influence of a northeast monsoon, temperatures on Friday in northeastern parts of the country will be cooler throughout the day, with the mercury ranging between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. In central and southern areas, it will be cooler in the mornings and evenings, with lows ranging between 14 and 16 degrees, while highs will range between 22 and 24 degrees. Eastern Taiwan will see temperatures range between 18 and 23 degrees.

On the north coast of Keelung, Yilan, and the mountainous areas of Greater Taipei, the period of rainfall is relatively long, and localized heavy rain is possible. There will be short-term rain in the northern and eastern parts of the country, while sporadic rain is possible in mountainous areas from central to northern Taiwan. The plains of Hsinchu and areas south will be dominated by cloudy skies.

New Year's Eve weather

As for New Year's Eve weather, the northeast monsoon will increase moisture in the air and northern and northeastern areas will remain cool all day long, while other areas will be cool in the mornings and evenings. The high temperatures during the day in central and southern Taiwan will range between 22 and 25 degrees, with large diurnal temperature fluctuations.

The northern coast of Keelung, the Yilan area, and the mountainous area of Greater Taipei continue to see long periods of rainfall, and there is a possibility of localized heavy rains, potentially affecting visibility for the Taipei 101 fireworks. Taoyuan and areas in north and eastern Taiwan will likely see short-term rain and the area of precipitation will expand slightly, and sporadic rain in the mountainous areas of western Taiwan is also likely.

In addition to being affected by the northeast monsoon on New Year's Eve, an increase in moisture in the south will cause cloud cover to increase in western Taiwan compared with previous days. There will also be sporadic rain in mountainous areas, potentially impacting the view of the first sunrise of the year from the mountains.

New Year's Day weather

On New Year's Day and Monday (Jan. 2), the northeast monsoon will weaken somewhat and the daytime temperatures will rise slightly by 1 to 2 degrees. Temperatures, however, will still be cooler in the mornings and evenings. There will still be some short-term rain in Taoyuan and areas in north and eastern Taiwan. Heavy rain is possible on the north coast of Keelung, Yilan, and the Greater Taipei area, while skies will be partly cloudy to sunny in central and southern Taiwan.