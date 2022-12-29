Online Tutoring Services Market Leading Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments 2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Online Tutoring Services Market. The comprehensive studies report on the Online Tutoring Services Market is an analysis of all the factors that are thought to be important for each manufacturer to consider.
The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.
The Global Online Tutoring Services Market size was US$ 21,152.1 million in 2021 and forecast to grow to US$ 55,567.3 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the industry in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.
Major Key Players in the Online Tutoring Services Market are:
- Wyzant Inc.
- Chegg Inc.
- BYJU’S
- Varsity Tutors
- Ambow Education
- Preply
- Tutor.com
- TakeLessons
- iTutorGroup
- TutorEye Inc
Segmental Analysis:
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Online Tutoring Services Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Segmentation Overview
By Type Segment
- Asynchronous
- Synchronous
By Sales Channel Segment
- Private Tutoring
- International organization
- Educational Institutes
- Others
By Industry Segment
- Online
- Blended
By Education Level Segment
- Primary Education
- Secondary Education
- Others
- Higher Education
- Professional Education
- Vocational Education
- Others (veterans, senior citizens, specially needs)
By Subject/Skills Segment
- Competitive Exams (Test Preparation)
- STEM
- Business Studies (Accounts, Statistics & Analytics, Economics)
- Computer Science
- Music Instruments
- Languages
- Arts & Hobbies
- Others (Sports, special needs)
By Duration Segment
- Long-term
- Short-term
By Region Segment
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
