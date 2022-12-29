US expresses support for Taiwan’s extended military service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. has welcomed Taiwan’s recent decision to extend compulsory military service to one year amid increasing military threats from China.

“We welcome Taiwan’s recent announcement on conscription reform, which underscores Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense and strengthens deterrence,” Nikkei cited a White House spokesperson as saying on Tuesday (Dec. 27). President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday said that starting on Jan. 1, 2024, compulsory military service would be extended to one year for men 18 and older born on or after Jan. 1, 2005.

“The United States’ commitment to Taiwan and steps Taiwan takes to enhance its self-defense capabilities contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region,” the White House spokesperson added.

Several U.S. foreign policy experts also supported Taiwan’s extended military service, Nikkei said.

“Extending mandatory military service from four months to one year is an incredibly important decision that will enhance Taiwan’s self-defense capability by strengthening its reserves, which are a major weakness,” Nikkei cited David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, as saying.

Sacks noted that the war in Ukraine has shown that a country cannot only rely on its professional soldiers against a larger enemy, adding “it takes a whole-of-society effort. Taiwan is now demonstrating that it understands this lesson and is taking major steps to prepare its population.”

Taiwan’s “military is both too small today and not well-trained enough,” Nikkei cited Zack Cooper, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, as saying. Cooper said the extension will help address both issues by increasing the pool of trained personnel and bolstering training.

Meanwhile, Jacob Stokes, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security was cited by Nikkei as saying, “What we have seen from the Ukraine example is that the U.S. Congress is more motivated to help those partners who help themselves.”