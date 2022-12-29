Prince Holding Group Supports NTU PEAK ASEAN

Survey indicates 100% of NTU participants considering Cambodia as a work destination post-graduation

Prince Group's management, mentors, NTU students, and CamEd students during the final presentation at Prince Holding Group Headquarters

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 29 December 2022 -Prince Holding Group, one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, recently supported the Inaugural Nanyang Technological University (NTU) PEAK ASEAN, which brought together outstanding NTU students across the disciplines of Business, Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences and Engineering to the Kingdom of Cambodia for a two-week immersion. In addition, the NTU participants were teamed up with selected Cambodian students from CamEd Business School. Promising results from the Post Program Survey indicated that 100% of the NTU students are now considering Cambodia as a work destination after graduation.Throughout the program, Prince Holding Group provided a conducive work and research environment to the participants, supported by the Group's experienced mentors from two of its key entities - Belt Road Capital Management and Prince Real Estate Group.Launched in 2017, NTU PEAK ASEAN is the extension of NTU PEAK Program, a three-week-long program conventionally organized in Singapore where students work together in teams to conduct research and surveys, and present viable solutions of real-world business challenges offered by participating corporate partners."Anchored on Design Thinking principles, NTU PEAK has been co-designed with industry partners to develop high-potential students who will become industry-relevant future leaders for the workplace and community," said Desmond Woo, Deputy Director from Nanyang Technological University. "We would like to thank Prince Group for supporting our students throughout the program in Cambodia and to aid our students' understanding of this fast-growing market.""The NTU PEAK ASEAN is a great opportunity to improve future Singapore industry leaders' understanding of Cambodia," said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group. "Participants of the program interacted extensively with our international management team, impressing them with the extensive thought processes and solutions put forth in the final presentations. As an NTU Alumni, I certainly look forward to welcoming more participants and potential partners in the future" he added.Human capital development has been a key focus for Prince Holding Group's philanthropic arm, Prince Foundation. The Group is a regular supporter of Cambodia's tertiary education sector and is working to identify the second batch of Chen Zhi Scholarship recipients. Through Prince Foundation, the Group awarded 100 scholarships to students in the 2021/22 term, supporting their higher education pursuit at top Cambodian Universities. Under the leadership and philanthropy of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Holding Group, Prince Foundation will continue to work towards strengthening human capital upskilling efforts in line with its education and youth development core pillar.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup

