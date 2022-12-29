Foreigners without Taiwan health insurance must pay for COVID care from Jan. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 29) announced that in response to the steady growth of inbound tourists, as of Jan. 1, uninsured foreign nationals diagnosed with COVID during their stay in Taiwan will have to pay for the cost of isolation and treatment.

Currently, if a person is diagnosed with COVID while in Taiwan, the medical expenses related to isolation and treatment are covered by health insurance, regardless of nationality or health insurance status. During a Thursday press conference, the CECC stated effective Jan. 1, if a foreign citizen who does not have National Health Insurance (NHI) is diagnosed while in Taiwan, the subsequent isolation and treatment costs must be borne by the individual, rather than the government.

However, the center said the government budget will continue to cover expenses incurred by COVID isolation and treatment for Taiwanese citizens (regardless of health insurance status), foreigners with NHI, and foreigners employed in Taiwan. The foreign workers who will continue to be covered by government funds include blue-collar migrant workers, white-collar workers, unaccounted-for migrant workers, and foreign fishery workers.

The CECC said when this new rule goes into effect, uninsured foreign nationals will no longer be able to use telemedicine for diagnosis and treatment if they test positive during their stay in Taiwan. Instead, they must pay out of pocket at medical institutions designated by the local government health bureau for on-site medical treatment.

If these foreign nationals are diagnosed with COVID by a physical, they will undergo hospital isolation treatment in accordance with the "case triage and treatment principle," or the local health bureau will arrange for them to stay at a quarantine center, enhanced quarantine hotel, or other location designated by that health department for home care until they meet the conditions for leaving isolation.

According to the CECC, during the quarantine period, the cost of hospital isolation treatment, outpatient and emergency services related to COVID, antiviral drugs, and home care expenses, must be borne by uninsured foreign nationals. The center said it has asked relevant ministries and that committees have been asked to help inform foreigners not eligible for NHI, such as tourists and short-term exchange students, to purchase medical insurance before entering Taiwan and to abide by current epidemic prevention regulations during their stay in the country.

When venturing out, foreign visitors are advised to carry hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly. If they experience fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or an abnormality with the sense of taste or smell, it is recommended that they seek medical treatment as soon as possible, but avoid taking public transportation or going to other public places.

In response to a question from the media about the cost for COVID treatment in Taiwan, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said according to the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA), the medical expenses for a mild infection are NT$1,200 to NT$1,300 per consultation and the isolation costs for moderate and severe cases are about NT$50,000 to NT$65,000 per person.

Chuang said that from April to October, the government spent a total of NT$314 million on COVID treatment, with about NT$5.96 million spent on hospitalization and treating moderate and severe cases.