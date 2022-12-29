Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Alliance of Democracies Foundation chair to visit Taiwan next month

Anders Fogh Rasmussen will hold in-depth discussions with Taiwanese officials, scholars

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/29 15:30
Alliance of Democracies Foundation Chair Anders Fogh Rasmussen. (Twitter, Anders Fogh Rasmussen photo)

Alliance of Democracies Foundation Chair Anders Fogh Rasmussen. (Twitter, Anders Fogh Rasmussen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anders Fogh Rasmussen, chairman of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation (AoD) will visit Taiwan from January 3-5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Thursday (Dec. 29).

Rasmussen, the former Denmark prime minister and ex-NATO secretary-general, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and will attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). He will also have in-depth discussions with legislators and think tank scholars, MOFA said.

Rasmussen has continuously urged the international community to pay attention to the security of the Taiwan Strait and called on democracies to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, enhance democratic resilience and unity, and jointly respond to the expansion of authoritarianism, MOFA said. This trip demonstrates his firm support of Taiwan, it added.

The foreign ministry said it looks forward to "strengthening exchanges and cooperation with international democratic partners in the future to jointly safeguard the shared values of freedom and democracy.”

AoD is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 by Rasmussen and is based in Brussels, Berlin, and Copenhagen. Through its many initiatives and its main annual event, the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, it intends to “become the world’s leading ‘megaphone’ for the cause of democracy,” according to AoD’s website.

In 2019, Wu traveled to Denmark to deliver an in-person speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. Since 2020, Tsai has been invited to give a speech each year, which has greatly boosted the international community's attention and support for Taiwan, Taiwan Strait security, and regional stability, MOFA said.
Taiwan
Alliance of Democracies
Anders Fogh Rasmussen
democracy
Copenhagen Democracy Summit

RELATED ARTICLES

China's Taiwan Affairs Office gets new director
China's Taiwan Affairs Office gets new director
2022/12/28 20:58
Iraqi man's Taiwanese wife, child fatally struck by bus at zebra crossing in central Taiwan
Iraqi man's Taiwanese wife, child fatally struck by bus at zebra crossing in central Taiwan
2022/12/28 19:04
Taiwan sends 96 teams of innovators to CES 2023
Taiwan sends 96 teams of innovators to CES 2023
2022/12/28 18:39
Taiwan hotels hungry for more manpower post COVID
Taiwan hotels hungry for more manpower post COVID
2022/12/28 17:40
Japanese parliamentarian stresses importance of Indo-Pacific stability
Japanese parliamentarian stresses importance of Indo-Pacific stability
2022/12/28 16:40