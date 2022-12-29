Bank advocates improving financial accessibility in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Financial institutions should make a concerted effort to improve financial accessibility for various demographics, which will not only promote a positive brand image for banks, but also financial equality as a key indicator of social advancement, as concluded by experts and business leaders in the “Finance Friendliness Advocacy Forum.”

At the event, which was hosted by Taipei Fubon Bank, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Banking Bureau Deputy Director General Tong Chen-chang (童政彰) said financial institutions should pursue “kindness, passion, and empathy” in their operations. Some ways to do so include enhancing accessibility infrastructure, communicating regularly with disability organizations, reinforcing staff training, improving company culture, as well as expanding the reach, usability, and quality of financial services.

Tong added that the FSC visited 11 financial institutions for accessibility service appraisal this year, the results of which were shared among banks. Through this method, Taipei Fubon Bank’s sign language interpretation service has now been adopted by 24 other financial institutions, with eight more about to follow suit.

Financial Ombudsman Institution Chairperson Lin Chih-chieh (林志潔), a law professor at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) specializing in finance and social justice, said the finance sector should not only be a form of support to other industries but also a model as an independent industry itself. She suggested the finance industry better protect the financially vulnerable and their right to use financial services by continuing to improve inclusivity and friendliness.

Meanwhile, Taipei Fubon Bank President Tim Kuo (郭倍廷) highlighted financial equality as a key indicator of social advancement.

Kuo said Taipei Fubon Bank has made efforts to build an internal culture that emphasizes fair treatment of clients and friendly service. At the same time, it should maintain dialogue with disability organizations to understand the public’s needs and design services accordingly.



Tim Kuo speaks at the Finance Friendliness Advocacy Forum. (Taipei Fubon Bank photo)



Taipei Fubon Bank Chief Marketing Officer Winney Wu shares how the bank created an accessible environment. (Taipei Fubon Bank photo)

So far, the bank has developed accessible services tailored to the needs of those with different disabilities. Aside from sign language interpretation for the hearing or language impaired, it also offers optimized services for the visually impaired.

Additionally, the bank provides streamlined service procedures for the elderly as well as building an elderly-friendly safety network. In response to a rise in the number of scams in recent years, the bank has also introduced AI technology to improve the effectiveness of its anti-scamming program, said the bank’s Chief Marketing Officer Winney Wu (吳薏菱).

The bank’s efforts to improve financial accessibility and financial equality earned it the 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers Sustainability Impact Silver Award, the 2022 Wealth Management Award in “Best Altruism,” and the 2022 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award in “Social Inclusion Leadership.”



Lin, Tong, Kuo, Wu and a forum attendee pose for a group photo. (Taipei Fubon Bank photo)