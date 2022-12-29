Cloud Storage Market Grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2021-2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Cloud Storage Market. This in-depth study of the Cloud Storage Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The Global Cloud Storage Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players. Leading Competitors Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Alibaba Cloud, and VMware, Inc. among others are some major players included in the research study of the global cloud storage market. The Cloud Storage Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market's historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players' market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information. The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry's total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share. The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability. Segmentation Analysis y Component: Services

Migration and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Managed Services

Solution Block Storage File Storage Object Storage

By Application: Primary Storage

Disaster Recovery and Backup

Cloud Storage Gateway

Data Archiving By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises By Deployment: Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud By Industry Vertical: BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

