Service Robots Market Size and Share 2021 Report Analysis by Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Service Robots Market. This in-depth study of the Service Robots Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.
The global service robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Service Robots Market.
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.
Leading Competitors
Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Corp., Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA), Knightscope Inc., Brokk AB, Kollmorgen Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp., Husqvarna AB, Construction Robotics LLC,Seegrid Corporation, JBT Corporation, SSI Schaefer AG, iRobot Corporation, BAE Systems, Neato Robotics, Transbotics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics, Northrop Grumman,Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Vision Robotics Corporation, Naio Technologies SAS, UBTECH Robotics Inc. and Smith & Nephew PLC among others are some major players included in the research study of the global service robots market. The service robot market is highly competitive in nature, with a balance of start-ups and well-established companies
The Service Robots Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.
The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.
The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type:
- Drones
- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)
- Industry-Specific Robots
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVS)
- Others
By Component:
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Airframes
- Cameras
- Navigation Systems
- Actuators
- Control Systems
- Propulsion Systems
- Others
- Software
- Services
By Application:
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Defence
- Transportation and Logistic
- Construction
- Agriculture and Forestry
- Others
- Domestic
- Entertainment
- Household
- Toy
- Education and Research Assistance
- Others
