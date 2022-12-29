Service Robots Market Size and Share 2021 Report Analysis by Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Service Robots Market. This in-depth study of the Service Robots Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The global service robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global service robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players. Leading Competitors Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Corp., Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA), Knightscope Inc., Brokk AB, Kollmorgen Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp., Husqvarna AB, Construction Robotics LLC,Seegrid Corporation, JBT Corporation, SSI Schaefer AG, iRobot Corporation, BAE Systems, Neato Robotics, Transbotics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics, Northrop Grumman,Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Vision Robotics Corporation, Naio Technologies SAS, UBTECH Robotics Inc. and Smith & Nephew PLC among others are some major players included in the research study of the global service robots market. The service robot market is highly competitive in nature, with a balance of start-ups and well-established companies The Service Robots Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market's historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players' market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information. The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry's total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share. The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability. Segmentation Analysis By Type: Drones

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

Industry-Specific Robots

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVS)

Others By Component: Hardware Sensors Airframes Cameras Navigation Systems Actuators Control Systems Propulsion Systems Others

Software

Services By Application: Commercial Healthcare Defence Transportation and Logistic Construction Agriculture and Forestry Others

Domestic Entertainment Household Toy Education and Research Assistance Others

