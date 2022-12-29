Japan Epoxy Resins Market Size and Opportunity Forecast 2022-2027

Dec 16, 2022 (Alliance News via COMTEX) — Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Japan Epoxy Resins Market. This in-depth study of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The Japan Epoxy Resins Market is projected to witness a growth in its revenue from US$ 197.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 226.2 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Japan Epoxy Resins Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the Japan Epoxy Resins Market are Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Adeka Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Olin Corporation, Dic Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd., Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., and New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as merger & acquisition in order to have a grip in the stabilized Japanese market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The Japan Epoxy Resins Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The following are the different segments of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market:

By Type segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

By Form segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Liquid

Solid

Solution

By Application segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

By End User segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

