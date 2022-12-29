Alexa
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 39% to 27,803

5,665 local COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 3,602 in Taichung, and 3,195 in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/29 14:20
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 29) announced 27,803 local COVID cases, a 39.8% increase from the same day last week.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 152 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,794,212. The 36 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,181.

Local cases

The local cases included 12,364 males, 15,423 females, and 16 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 36 deaths announced on Thursday were 23 males and 13 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 152 imported cases included 75 males and 77 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,794,212 cases, of which 8,754,214 were local and 39,944 were imported. So far, 15,181 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

