House, Mashburn lead No. 22 New Mexico over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country.

John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6).

After the Rams got out to a 5-0 lead, New Mexico responded with a 16-0 run fueled by four 3-pointers, including two from House, who had eight points in the span.

The Lobos later added 8-0 and 9-0 runs in the first half, while going 11-of-17 on 3-pointers – a single-game high -- to ultimately lead 49-24 at halftime.

Colorado State cut the deficit to 52-36 early in the second but could get no closer.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico came into the game with its first national ranking since finishing the 2013-14 season ranked 17. That was also the Lobos last trip to the NCAA Tournament. The New Mexico start is just the second time it has gone 13-0.

Shooting woes that plagued Colorado State in its previous game against USC when it shot 37.7 percent, returned. The Rams shot 37.9 percent in the first half and ended up 27-of-56, with star guard Isaiah Stevens going 4-of-15.

UP NEXT

New Mexico plays at Wyoming on Saturday.

Colorado State hosts San José State on Saturday.