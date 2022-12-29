Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US approves sale of Volcano mine dispersal system to Taiwan

Mobile rapid mine dispensing equipment will be mounted on trucks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/29 13:48
M977 HEMTT truck with M136 Volcano mine dispensing system. (Wikipedia photo)

M977 HEMTT truck with M136 Volcano mine dispensing system. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States State Department has notified Congress it wants to sell a $180 million (NT$5.53 billion) package including Volcano anti-tank mine dispensing equipment to Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (Dec. 29).

According to past practice, the deal is likely to be approved by Congress and take effect one month after the notification, the Liberty Times reported. The system was a highly mobile and rapid way of deploying land mines targeting enemy tanks and armored vehicles, helping Taiwan’s military bolster its asymmetric warfare capabilities.

While the Volcano system also comes in a helicopter-based version, the M136 equipment offered to Taiwan will be mounted on M977 trucks.

The sale amounted to the eighth U.S. defense deal with Taiwan since the Biden Administration took office in Jan. 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

Following China’s large-scale live-fire drills in August, Taiwan proposed a defense budget for 2023 valued at a record NT$586.3 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to the previous annual budget.
Volcano
Volcano mine dispersal system
mines
anti-tank weapons
Ministry of National Defense
U.S. arms sales
U.S. arms deal
U.S. military

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan defense minister advocates calling up women reservists
Taiwan defense minister advocates calling up women reservists
2022/12/28 21:03
Taiwan Air Force gives up on E-2K early warning aircraft due to repair cost
Taiwan Air Force gives up on E-2K early warning aircraft due to repair cost
2022/12/21 14:30
Taiwan, US sign NT$3.41 billion ship parts deal
Taiwan, US sign NT$3.41 billion ship parts deal
2022/12/16 13:59
US defense official denies arms deliveries to Taiwan affected by war in Ukraine
US defense official denies arms deliveries to Taiwan affected by war in Ukraine
2022/12/09 15:39
Taiwan defense minister confirms plan for longer conscription
Taiwan defense minister confirms plan for longer conscription
2022/12/07 14:40