Taiwan envoy to Israel visits Tel-Aviv science education center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to Israel, Li Ya-ping (李雅萍), paid a visit to the HEMDA (Hebrew abbreviation for “Center for Science Education”), the scientific arm of all Tel-Aviv high schools, on Tuesday (Dec. 27), where she met with students and faculty.

She was also awarded a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel-Aviv’s donation to the center to cultivate scientific research talent. The donation to the science center is the result of cooperation between Taiwan and Tel-Aviv after Li met with the city’s mayor, Ron Huldai, in September, CNA reported.

Li was accompanied by HEMDA Director Hila Oren and the city's international relations director, Eliav Blizowsky, and other officials. The representative expressed hope that the students will study hard and inspire creativity, per CNA.

In the future, they can participate in more advanced Taiwan-Israel scientific research projects and become pioneers in scientific research and innovation cooperation, she added.