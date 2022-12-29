Tsai calls on Japan to join forces with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit by a Japanese delegation on Wednesday (Dec. 28), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on Japan to join forces with Taiwan in guarding regional security.

During a speech to the delegation at the Office of the President, Tsai thanked Japan for its assistance during the pandemic and said tourism exchanges between the two countries have begun to resume since Taiwan reopened to travelers two months ago. Beyond tourism, Tsai expressed hope Taiwan and Japan can deepen their exchanges in areas such as the economy, trade, and security to jointly respond to the challenges of the post-pandemic era.

Tsai asserted that Taiwan and Japan face common regional challenges. She noted that Japan has recently revised and published three key national security documents, which she said would "greatly enhance its defense capabilities and demonstrate its determination to maintain regional peace and stability."

The president said her administration on Tuesday (Dec. 27) put forward the "Strengthening the National Defense Force Structure Adjustment Plan," in which one-year compulsory service will be restored, while training will also be bolstered. Tsai said in the future, Taiwan will continue to cooperate closely with like-minded countries such as Japan, the United States, and those in the European Union to "jointly maintain regional peace and stability, and create prosperity and development."

Japanese parliamentarian Seko Hiroshige, who headed the delegation, said that Tsai announced major policies related to national defense, extending military service, and fully strengthening Taiwan's defense and defense forces, "clearly declaring that the country will defend itself." He then said that "This is a policy worthy of high praise."

Seko pointed out that Japan has revised three documents, including the National Security Strategy, pledging to substantially increase the defense budget and enhance Japan's defense capabilities. He mentioned that Biden on Dec. 23 also signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law.

Seko said that these actions "send a clear message" that Japan will not tolerate the use of force or unilateral changes in the status quo in this region, He said that it also shows that concerned countries are working hard to enhance their deterrence capabilities.

The lawmaker expressed his hope that in the future, "we will further uphold the free and open Indo-Pacific advocated by former Prime Minister Abe, including India, Australia, and other like-minded countries, and do our best to unite and maintain peace and stability in the region."