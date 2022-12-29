Alexa
Taiwan Ministry of Culture to distribute vouchers to 18-year-olds

18-year-olds can spend vouchers on things like books or movies, among others

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/29 11:09
Taiwan's Ministry of Culture is slated to distribute vouchers to teens in 2023. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) will distribute vouchers to 18-year-olds starting at the end of March in 2023.

Following the success of the Arts Fun vouchers, launched by the MOC during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has continued trying to boost the nation's art and entertainment sectors. Starting on March 29, 2023, 18-year-olds will be eligible to receive a set of vouchers worth NT$1,200 (US$40), the MOC said.

From March 29, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, the candidates can register online for the vouchers. They can be used to buy books or tickets to movies, art exhibitions, or cultural performances before March 28, 2024.

The ministry estimated that there are around 210,000 eligible 18-year-olds. Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) explained to Taiwan News that the idea of the cultural voucher was inspired by similar programs in Europe, and that Taiwan will first try them out among this first group to see how it goes.
