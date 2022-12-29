Alexa
Taiwan military to buy more Stinger missiles to meet needs of new conscription reform

Reforms to significantly increase live-fire target practice for troops

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/29 10:29
Marines using dual-mounted stinger missile launcher (Facebook, Taiwan Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese military plans to purchase additional Stinger missiles from the U.S., in order to meet the air defense needs of troops, Liberty Times cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

The decision comes after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement of conscription reform on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, males born after 2005 must serve in the military for one year.

Additionally, with the lengthening of military service, live-fire target practice is expected to increase significantly.

In order to comply with the resumption of one-year conscription, the military has obtained various weapons such as pistols, mortars, and machine guns, and continued to take stock of other required arms, including Stinger missiles, Liberty Times reported. The person familiar with the matter did not disclose the number of missiles to be purchased, or when a budget would be set.

According to the Ministry of National Defense's budget for next year, the Navy intends to buy 500 Stinger missiles, of which 250 will be given to the Army, and 250 of which will be handed over to the Marines or other naval forces, per Liberty Times. All deliveries are expected by 2025.

The Stinger missile is a “lightweight, self-contained air defense system that can be rapidly deployed by ground troops,” according to Raytheon.
Taiwan
Taiwan military
conscription reform
Stinger missile

