Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 29).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Shenyang J-11 fighter jet and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 467 military aircraft and 109 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of two out of 12 PLA aircraft. (MND image)