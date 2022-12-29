Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship.

Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon Nemec had three assists in the Group B game. Adam Gajan made 23 saves to help Slovakia rebound from an opening 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday.

Tyler Boucher of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's scored twice for United States. Michigan forward Gavin Brindley added a goal and Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 30 saves. The Americans opened Monday with a 5-2 victory over Latvia.

The U.S. will face Switzerland on Thursday.

In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada faced Germany in the night game. Canada dropped a 5-2 decision to the Czech Republic in its opener Monday.