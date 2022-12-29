Haaland sets scoring record in City's 3-1 win over Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leeds on Wednesday.

At this pace, it won't be his last.

Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games.

Not a bad homecoming.

“For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that's life, what can I do? I have to practice more," Haaland told Amazon Prime.

City's victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal's lead to five points.

Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot.

Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.

That was Haaland's 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.

Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.

Haaland beat Kevin Phillips' quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was on hand to watch Wednesday.

“With my father in the (stands) over there, it’s special,” the 22-year-old Haaland said. “I am happy today, it’s a really special moment in my career... It's my craziest fantasy that I could be at Elland Road and score for Manchester City against Leeds."

