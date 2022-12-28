Industrial Microwave Heating Market Size, Global Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis 2022 to 2030

The Industrial Microwave Heating market is anticipated to reach over 1,602.1 million by 2027. In 2021, the Magnetron segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The diverse applications of Industrial Microwave Heating in industries such as pharmaceutical, plastic, chemical, paper, and food and beverages among others are expected to support the growth of this market. Other driving factors include lower maintenance costs, higher operating efficiency, and reduced power consumption. However, increasing prices of electricity hamper the growth of the market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The growing adoption of industrial microwave heating in food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to support the Industrial Microwave Heating market growth. The increasing requirement for even heating while increasing production speeds and reducing production costs drives the demand for industrial microwave heating. The growing trend towards use of energy efficient microwave heating is expected to boost the growth of the industrial microwave heating market.

The Europe Industrial Microwave Heating Market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established industries such as pharmaceutical, plastic, paper, and wood among others, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support the Industrial Microwave Heating market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Industrial Microwave Heating Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Industrial Microwave Heating Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Industrial Microwave Heating Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Industrial Microwave Heating Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The different applications of Industrial Microwave Heating include pharmaceutical, plastic, chemical, paper, food and beverages, and others. In 2017, the food and beverages segment accounted for the highest market share owing to the increasing demand for drying, sterilizing, and mold-proofing of food products. Microwave heating is also used for cooking, foaming, blanching, and drying processes for manufacturing of foods and beverages.

The leading companies profiled in the Industrial Microwave Heating Market report include Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd., Muegge GmbH, Teledyne e2v Limited, Industrial Microwave Systems Ltd., CoberMuegge LLC, Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI), L3 Technologies, Inc., Richardson Electronics, Ltd., MDP Components, STT International Limited, Panasonic Corporation, and Toshiba International Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

