Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Seismic experts in Greece have called an emergency meeting with civil protection authorities following a new earthquake Wednesday on an island near Athens that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.

The magnitude-4.9 quake occurred inland, near the western coast of the island of Evia, and follows an unusual pattern of seismic activity in the area.

Felt in Athens some 70 kilometers (45 miles) to the south, Wednesday’s quake occurred after two temblors in late November on the south of the island, of magnitude 5.0 and 4.8, that had been described unusual by seismologists.

The mayor of a small town near the epicenter of the quake Wednesday said windows were shattered and minor damage to homes and businesses was reported.