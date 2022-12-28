All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|30
|21
|6
|2
|1
|45
|88
|71
|Providence
|28
|16
|5
|5
|2
|39
|82
|77
|Bridgeport
|29
|14
|10
|5
|0
|33
|100
|95
|WB/Scranton
|26
|13
|8
|2
|3
|31
|75
|64
|Charlotte
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|79
|88
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|29
|77
|80
|Hartford
|28
|11
|12
|1
|4
|27
|76
|88
|Springfield
|29
|11
|13
|1
|4
|27
|77
|84
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|28
|18
|8
|1
|1
|38
|98
|87
|Rochester
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|82
|83
|Syracuse
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|99
|90
|Utica
|25
|12
|9
|3
|1
|28
|82
|80
|Cleveland
|26
|12
|11
|1
|2
|27
|100
|109
|Belleville
|28
|12
|14
|2
|0
|26
|94
|108
|Laval
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|97
|112
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|29
|17
|7
|3
|2
|39
|109
|78
|Manitoba
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|85
|75
|Milwaukee
|28
|16
|10
|0
|2
|34
|100
|83
|Rockford
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|101
|93
|Iowa
|28
|11
|13
|2
|2
|26
|83
|95
|Grand Rapids
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|80
|108
|Chicago
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|80
|110
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|0
|38
|84
|68
|Calgary
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|104
|67
|Coachella Valley
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|95
|76
|Abbotsford
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|98
|87
|Tucson
|28
|14
|10
|4
|0
|32
|97
|92
|Ontario
|25
|15
|9
|0
|1
|31
|73
|64
|San Jose
|30
|13
|16
|0
|1
|27
|79
|104
|Henderson
|30
|11
|17
|0
|2
|24
|75
|82
|Bakersfield
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|74
|84
|San Diego
|29
|7
|22
|0
|0
|14
|76
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 3
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 1
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.