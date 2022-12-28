All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 30 21 6 2 1 45 88 71 Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 82 77 Bridgeport 29 14 10 5 0 33 100 95 WB/Scranton 26 13 8 2 3 31 75 64 Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88 Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 77 80 Hartford 28 11 12 1 4 27 76 88 Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 77 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 28 18 8 1 1 38 98 87 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90 Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80 Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109 Belleville 28 12 14 2 0 26 94 108 Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78 Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75 Milwaukee 28 16 10 0 2 34 100 83 Rockford 28 15 10 1 2 33 101 93 Iowa 28 11 13 2 2 26 83 95 Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108 Chicago 27 10 14 3 0 23 80 110

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68 Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67 Coachella Valley 26 17 6 3 0 37 95 76 Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87 Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92 Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64 San Jose 30 13 16 0 1 27 79 104 Henderson 30 11 17 0 2 24 75 82 Bakersfield 27 11 15 1 0 23 74 84 San Diego 29 7 22 0 0 14 76 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 3

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.