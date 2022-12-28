Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Three Taiwan national forest areas to give away Spring Festival calligraphy

Manyueyuan, Neidong, and Dongyanshan forest recreation areas to gift visitors with traditional couplets during New Year’s Day holiday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 21:18
(Hsinchu Forest District Office photo)

(Hsinchu Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the New Year is fast approaching, Manyueyuan, Neidong, and Dongyanshan national forest recreation areas, all located within the greater Taipei area, will give away the spring couplets to visitors, according to a Forestry Bureau press release on Monday (Dec. 26).

The first giveaway event will take place at Dongyanshan’s visitor center on New Year’s Eve. The second event will be at Manyueyuan’s Forest Building (森林館) on New Year’s Day, and the third event at Neidong’s entrance on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Hsinchu Forest District Office has invited calligraphy master Richard Hsieh (謝瑞煌) to hold onsite calligraphy demonstrations. Only visitors are eligible to receive the gifts.

The office encourages people to visit the country's forest recreation areas during the New Year's Day holiday. According to the office, within about an hour's drive, people living in the greater Taipei area are able to enjoy hiking trails in the three forests and enjoy the health benefits of being in nature.

Three Taiwan national forest areas to give away Spring Festival calligraphy
(Hsinchu Forest District Office photo)
Manyueyuan
Neidong
Dongyanshan
Spring Festival couplets

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
2022/03/30 13:57
Two Taiwan national forest areas to gift visitors with Spring Festival couplets
Two Taiwan national forest areas to gift visitors with Spring Festival couplets
2021/01/28 16:04
Take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Dongyanshan Route to enjoy vast forests in Taoyuan
Take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Dongyanshan Route to enjoy vast forests in Taoyuan
2020/09/16 17:46
Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas
Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas
2020/07/09 18:08
Neidong National Forest Recreation Area in New Taipei to reopen Sept. 15
Neidong National Forest Recreation Area in New Taipei to reopen Sept. 15
2018/09/12 15:32