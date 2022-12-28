Three Taiwan national forest areas to give away Spring Festival calligraphy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the New Year is fast approaching, Manyueyuan, Neidong, and Dongyanshan national forest recreation areas, all located within the greater Taipei area, will give away the spring couplets to visitors, according to a Forestry Bureau press release on Monday (Dec. 26).

The first giveaway event will take place at Dongyanshan’s visitor center on New Year’s Eve. The second event will be at Manyueyuan’s Forest Building (森林館) on New Year’s Day, and the third event at Neidong’s entrance on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Hsinchu Forest District Office has invited calligraphy master Richard Hsieh (謝瑞煌) to hold onsite calligraphy demonstrations. Only visitors are eligible to receive the gifts.

The office encourages people to visit the country's forest recreation areas during the New Year's Day holiday. According to the office, within about an hour's drive, people living in the greater Taipei area are able to enjoy hiking trails in the three forests and enjoy the health benefits of being in nature.



(Hsinchu Forest District Office photo)