Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's Taiwan Affairs Office gets new director

Song Tao previously served as CCP International Liaison Department director

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 20:58
Song Tao (top) is the new director of China's Taiwan Affairs Office. (Taiwan Affairs Office screenshot)

Song Tao (top) is the new director of China's Taiwan Affairs Office. (Taiwan Affairs Office screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Wednesday evening (Dec. 28) updated its website to show information about a new director, Song Tao (宋濤).

The new director's appointment went unannounced. According to his new government website profile, aside from being the director of TAO, which is under China’s State Council, as well as the Chinese Communist Party’s Taiwan Work Office, Song currently also serves as a deputy chair of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Song, 67, holds a PhD in economics. He previously served as China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs discipline inspection commission secretary, party commissioner, and deputy minister.

He also served as the Central Foreign Affairs Leading Group’s deputy director general office, deputy director, as well as the CCP International Liaison Department’s director.

According to Liberty Times, Song has extensive work experience in Fujian Province that spanned from the late 1970s-2011. In 2018, when North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un visited China, he led a delegation to welcome Kim’s arrival at the Chinese-North Korean border.

Chen Yuanfeng (陳元豐), Long Mingbiao (龍明彪), and Pan Xianzhang (潘賢掌) remain as the TAO’s deputy directors.
Taiwan Affairs Office
China
Chinese Communist Party
CCP
Song Tao

RELATED ARTICLES

700 million Chinese could be infected with COVID in next few months: Analysts
700 million Chinese could be infected with COVID in next few months: Analysts
2022/12/28 12:06
Taiwan's foreign minister emphasizes national defense to deter Chinese aggression
Taiwan's foreign minister emphasizes national defense to deter Chinese aggression
2022/12/28 10:40
Taiwan mulling tightened border controls with China amid BF.7 'tsunami'
Taiwan mulling tightened border controls with China amid BF.7 'tsunami'
2022/12/26 17:50
Step up to save Chinese lives
Step up to save Chinese lives
2022/12/24 19:12
Taiwan cuts reliance on Chinese fruit market to 3%
Taiwan cuts reliance on Chinese fruit market to 3%
2022/12/24 17:08