China's Taiwan Affairs Office gets new director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Wednesday evening (Dec. 28) updated its website to show information about a new director, Song Tao (宋濤).

The new director's appointment went unannounced. According to his new government website profile, aside from being the director of TAO, which is under China’s State Council, as well as the Chinese Communist Party’s Taiwan Work Office, Song currently also serves as a deputy chair of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Song, 67, holds a PhD in economics. He previously served as China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs discipline inspection commission secretary, party commissioner, and deputy minister.

He also served as the Central Foreign Affairs Leading Group’s deputy director general office, deputy director, as well as the CCP International Liaison Department’s director.

According to Liberty Times, Song has extensive work experience in Fujian Province that spanned from the late 1970s-2011. In 2018, when North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un visited China, he led a delegation to welcome Kim’s arrival at the Chinese-North Korean border.

Chen Yuanfeng (陳元豐), Long Mingbiao (龍明彪), and Pan Xianzhang (潘賢掌) remain as the TAO’s deputy directors.