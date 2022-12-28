Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Mural in central Taiwan found to be copy of famed Chinese painter’s work

Critic said it took only a cursory glance to determine that the mural closely resembles Li's masterpiece

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 20:52
The copycat mural in Taichung. (Facebook, 台中小鎮-東勢大小事 photo) 

The copycat mural in Taichung. (Facebook, 台中小鎮-東勢大小事 photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A painted mural on a wall in Taichung City was found by a member of the public to be a copycat version of a painting by Li Zijian (李自健), a well-known Chinese oil painter living in the U.S.

An individual has recently posted to a Facebook group that is dedicated to local affairs of Dongshih District, stating that a copycat mural of one of Li’s paintings was found on Xincheng Street, Liberty Times reported. The individual said it took only a cursory glance to determine that the mural closely resembles one of Li’s masterpieces.

The mural painter “just added the oranges to represent the image of our hometown. It doesn't make it an original piece. That's just too much!” the critic wrote.

Even though Dongshih is a rural town, it’s unacceptable to let the “theft” of a master’s works happen here, the post read. The critic urged the contractor of the mural painting and the painter to come forward to explain.

Some netizens made light of the situation, making comments including, “The little girl has gained weight over the years,” and “It’s hilarious. At least the oranges are the painter’s creation, so keep them.”

Local borough chief Chang Yu-yuan (張玉雲) said that she commissioned a painter from Houli District to paint the mural six years ago and that she had no idea plagiarism would be involved. She said she would contact the mural painter and see if the mural should be destroyed or take other action to solve the issue, per Liberty Times.

Mural in central Taiwan found to be copy of famed Chinese painter’s work
Li Zijian's original oil painting. (李自健's website lizijian.cn photo)
Li Zijian
mural
Dongshi

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Taiwan Rainbow Village defaced, artist condemns perpetrator as ‘villain’
Central Taiwan Rainbow Village defaced, artist condemns perpetrator as ‘villain’
2022/07/31 16:06
Photo of the Day: Ukrainian and Taiwanese cats team up
Photo of the Day: Ukrainian and Taiwanese cats team up
2022/04/29 17:05
Injured Taiwanese hiker airlifted off Xueshan after spending two nights in tent
Injured Taiwanese hiker airlifted off Xueshan after spending two nights in tent
2022/02/15 16:32
Suspected wreckage from Taiwan's missing F-16V found
Suspected wreckage from Taiwan's missing F-16V found
2022/01/12 15:30
Photo of the Day: Puppy peers out from south Taiwan abode
Photo of the Day: Puppy peers out from south Taiwan abode
2021/09/09 18:27