Mural in central Taiwan found to be copy of famed Chinese painter’s work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A painted mural on a wall in Taichung City was found by a member of the public to be a copycat version of a painting by Li Zijian (李自健), a well-known Chinese oil painter living in the U.S.

An individual has recently posted to a Facebook group that is dedicated to local affairs of Dongshih District, stating that a copycat mural of one of Li’s paintings was found on Xincheng Street, Liberty Times reported. The individual said it took only a cursory glance to determine that the mural closely resembles one of Li’s masterpieces.

The mural painter “just added the oranges to represent the image of our hometown. It doesn't make it an original piece. That's just too much!” the critic wrote.

Even though Dongshih is a rural town, it’s unacceptable to let the “theft” of a master’s works happen here, the post read. The critic urged the contractor of the mural painting and the painter to come forward to explain.

Some netizens made light of the situation, making comments including, “The little girl has gained weight over the years,” and “It’s hilarious. At least the oranges are the painter’s creation, so keep them.”

Local borough chief Chang Yu-yuan (張玉雲) said that she commissioned a painter from Houli District to paint the mural six years ago and that she had no idea plagiarism would be involved. She said she would contact the mural painter and see if the mural should be destroyed or take other action to solve the issue, per Liberty Times.



Li Zijian's original oil painting. (李自健's website lizijian.cn photo)