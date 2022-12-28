Alexa
Taiwan sets aim of cutting carbon emissions by up to 25% by 2030

National Development Council presents 12 strategies to reach target

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 19:58
NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin unveils 12 strategies to move Taiwan toward zero carbon emissions. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While still striving for a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the aim for 2030 has been raised from 20% to a maximum of 25%, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday (Dec. 28).

The reduction percentages were based on the emissions registered in 2005. Kung also unveiled 12 strategies to achieve the target at a joint news conference with the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), Storm Media reported.

The government wanted to encourage the private sector to expand its efforts to cut emissions while improving the recycling capacity and storage of energy and promoting electric vehicles. The transformation of industry and daily life should produce the largest possible reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, Kung said.

Implementing the 12 strategies would result in cutting emissions by 29% compared to 2020, which would create a range of business opportunities and help the launch of new local supply chains, according to the NDC.
