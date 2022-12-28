North America Smart Energy Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the North America Smart Energy Market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021. North America smart energy market is expected to grow by 16.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $270.7 billion by 2027 driven by the rising adoption of smart grid technologies, increasing regulations on using energy-efficient equipment, and the growing demand for clean energy.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 31 figures, this 79-page report “North America Smart Energy Market 2020-2027 by Component (Hardware & Equipment, Solution & Service), Product Type (Smart Grid, Digital Oilfield, Smart Solar), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart energy market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart energy market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, End Use, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Elster Group SE

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

S&T Smart Energy

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus

Siemens AG

Solar Grid Storage LLC

Based on Component

– Hardware & Equipment

– Solution & Service

Based on Product Type

– Smart Grid

– Digital Oilfield

– Smart Solar

– Smart Home Energy Management System

– Other Products

Based on End Use

– Residential Use

– Commercial Use

– Industrial Use

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Product Type, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

