North America Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the North America Smart Grid Data Analytics Market . The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021. North America smart grid data analytics market is expected to grow by 10.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,525.2 million by 2027 driven by the increasing smart grid investments, the surge in the rate of integration of renewable energy to the existing grids, and technological advancement, Highlighted with 24 tables and 42 figures, this 100-page report “North America Smart Grid Data Analytics Market 2020-2027 by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart grid data analytics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart grid data analytics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Deployment, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Accenture PLC

Amdocs Corporation

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd

HP Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Itron Inc.

Landis & Gyr Group AG

Opower, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus USA Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

Siemens AG

Tantalus System Corporation

Uplight Inc.

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Based on Component

– Solutions

o Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Network

o Metering

o Customer Analytics

– Services

o Professional Services

o Support & Maintenance Services

Based on Deployment

– Cloud-based Systems

– On-premise Systems

– Hybrid Systems

Based on Application

– Grid Optimization Analysis

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis

– Asset Management

– Demand Response Analytics

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Public Sector

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Deployment, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

