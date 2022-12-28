Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Global Solar Panel Recycling Market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021. Global solar panel recycling market will reach $365.6 million by 2027, growing by 19.3% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy on account of environmental protection, increasing growing adoption of solar power as a renewable source of energy, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development. Highlighted with 86 tables and 69 figures, this 145-page report “Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Canadian Solar Inc.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Interco Trading Inc.

PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

REMA PV System AS

Rinovasol GMBH

Sharp Corporation

Silcontel Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

Based on Process

– Mechanical Recycling

– Thermal Recycling

– Laser Recycling

– Chemical Recycling

– Other Processes

Based on Panel Type

– Monocrystalline Solar Panels

– Polycrystalline Solar Panels

– Thin Film Solar Panels

Based on Shelf Life

– Early Loss

– Normal Loss

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Process, Panel Type, and Shelf Life over the forecast years are also included.

