North America Nuclear Waste Management Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the North America Nuclear Waste Management Market . The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021. North America nuclear waste management market is expected to grow by 1.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $13.56 billion by 2027 driven by the rising demand for clean energy and an increasing number of nuclear-decommissioning projects. Highlighted with 24 tables and 37 figures, this 89-page report “North America Nuclear Waste Management Market 2020-2027 by Waste Type (LLW, ILW, HLW), Source (Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Research, Military), Reactor Type (PWR, BWR, PHWR, HTGCR, LMFBR), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America nuclear waste management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify nuclear waste management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Waste Type, Source, Reactor Type, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AREVA S.A.

Bechtel Group Inc.

Chase Environmental Group

Enercon Services Inc.

EnergySolutions

Fluor Corporation

GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH

Magnox Technologies Pvt Ltd

NUKEM Technologies

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Studsvik AB

Veolia Environment SA

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (Toshiba)

Based on Waste Type,

– Low-level Waste (LLW)

– Intermediate-level Waste (ILW)

– High-level Waste (HLW)

Based on Source

– Nuclear Fuel Cycle

o Radioactive Mining, Milling & Extracting Activities

o Nuclear Power Reactors

– Research, Medical & Industrial Source

– Military & Defense Programs

– Other Sources

Based on Reactor Type,

– Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

– Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

– Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

– High-temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR)

– Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor (LMFBR)

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Waste Type, Source, and Reactor Type over the forecast years are also included.

