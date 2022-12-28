Europe Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Europe Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market . The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021. Europe wind turbine rotor blade market accounted for $3,813.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 11.0% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the increasing application of offshore wind turbines, decreasing levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of wind energy, rising height and capacity of wind towers, and rising demand for renewable sources of energy. Highlighted with 32 tables and 42 figures, this 100-page report “Europe Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2020-2027 by Location of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), Blade Material (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Blade Length, Installation Type (New Installation, Replacement), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe wind turbine rotor blade market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify wind turbine rotor blade market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Location of Deployment, Blade Material, Blade Length, Installation Type, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aeris Energy

CARBON ROTEC GmbH and Co KG

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

Enercon GmbH

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

LM Wind Power (a GE Renewable Energy business)

MFG Wind

Nordex SE

Senvion SA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinomatech Wind Power Blade Co. Ltd

Suzlon Energy Limited

TECSIS-Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados

TPI Composites Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Based on Location of Deployment

– Onshore Wind Energy Power

– Offshore Wind Energy Power

Based on Blade Material

– Carbon Fiber

– Glass Fiber

– Other Blade Materials

Based on Blade Length

– < 45.0 Meters

– 45.0-49.9 Meters

– 50.0 – 54.9 Meters

– 55.0 – 59.9 Meters

– 60.0 – 69.9 Meters

– > 70.0 Meters

Based on Installation Type

– New Installation

– Reinstallation & Replacement

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Sweden

– Rest of Europe

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Location of Deployment, Blade Material, and Installation Type over the forecast years are also included.

