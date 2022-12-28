Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Exam question containing meme with sexual innuendo goes viral in Taiwan

Hsinchu Girls’ Senior High School urges public not to ‘overread’ essay prompt

By Associated Press
2022/12/28 19:55
(PTT, twnndnpdnc photo)

(PTT, twnndnpdnc photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An essay question on Hsinchu Girls' Senior High School’s third grade Chinese final exam went viral due to an image prompt that contained sexual innuendo.

The essay question was uploaded on Tuesday (Dec. 27) by online forum PTT user twnndnpdnc, who posted an image of the school’s test paper with the title, “This prompt is too badass!” The prompt’s image showed a giraffe painting a top-down view of a lion, which resembles the shape of the male genitalia.

Under the image, the text of the prompt read, “The above is a comic. Please interpret the message and possible meaning the image conveys and explain your viewpoints.” The essay question was worth 24 points out of the exam’s 100.

The image used in the exam is a meme that has been circulating on the internet since as early as 2020. It has been shared on social media, including Twitter and other meme-based platforms such as Reddit and 9gag.

SETNews cited the school’s Principal Lin Kuei-feng (林桂鳳) as saying the teacher who wrote the test had simply wanted students to understand that different people view things from different perspectives. It was a reminder for students not to take a surface perspective and look deeper.

She stressed that the prompt had nothing to do with sexual matters.

When asked how students reacted to the question, Lin said there was not much discussion about the issue, and neither the school’s faculty nor the students expected it to go viral. She added that the teacher responsible for writing the test feels “a little stressed” because of all the attention.
Hsinchu
Hsinchu Girls' Senior High School
final exam
finals
exam
test
essay
sexual innuendo
meme
perspective

RELATED ARTICLES

41 north Taiwan students report discomfort in suspected food poisoning case
41 north Taiwan students report discomfort in suspected food poisoning case
2022/12/27 20:55
Taiwan keeps 5+n quarantine for COVID-positive Chinese arrivals as Japan tightens testing
Taiwan keeps 5+n quarantine for COVID-positive Chinese arrivals as Japan tightens testing
2022/12/27 19:28
Taiwan seeks to allay fears TSMC’s US investment harms country
Taiwan seeks to allay fears TSMC’s US investment harms country
2022/12/09 15:29
Man's body found in northern Taiwan river, 27 days after being swept away
Man's body found in northern Taiwan river, 27 days after being swept away
2022/12/04 14:13
Startup Island TAIWAN podcast explores history of TSMC and semiconductors in Taiwan
Startup Island TAIWAN podcast explores history of TSMC and semiconductors in Taiwan
2022/12/02 20:10