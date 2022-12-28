The Global Atomic Clock Market is expected to grow from 293 million in 2022 to 720.6 million in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The Atomic Clock market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.21%.

The main actors of the world market report:

Microsemi (Microchip), Orolia Group (Spectratime), Oscilloquartz SA, VREMYA-CH JSC, Frequency Electronics, Inc., Stanford Research Systems, Casic, AccuBeat Ltd, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics, Shanghai Astronomical Observatory

A timekeeping device using the principles of quantum mechanics, an atomic clock keeps precise time. Atomic clocks can be used to measure time, date events, and pinpoint the location of a planet in space.

Market Segment by Types:

Rubidium Atomic Clock and CSAC

Cs Beam Atomic Clock

Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock

Market Segment by Applications:

Space and Military or Aerospace

Scientific and Metrology Research

Telecom or Broadcasting

Others

On the basis of geography, the report is mainly segmented into:

– North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia)

– Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

– The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia, etc.)

