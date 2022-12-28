Taiwan's traffic deaths per 100,000 population four times that of Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 30-day traffic-related deaths per 100,000 population in Taiwan is about four times that of benchmark countries Japan and Denmark in 2020, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the MOTC announced a total of 304,026 road traffic accidents from January to October 2022, resulting in 2,560 deaths and 403,878 injuries. Compared to the same period last year, the number of road traffic accidents from January to October increased by 15,759 (5.5%); the number of traffic-related deaths increased by 149 (6.2%); and the number of injuries increased by 210,015 (5.5%).

According to the MOTC’s analysis, Taiwan’s 30-day traffic-related deaths per 100,000 population were 12.1 in 2019, 12.6 in 2020, and 12.7 in 2021. Taiwan's 2020 deaths per 100,000 total was about four times the numbers of benchmark countries Japan and Denmark and six times that of Sweden, but lower than the 25.9 in Thailand. In terms of cars, Taiwan has fewer than two deaths, which is higher than Japan, but lower than that of most countries, including the U.S., France, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Taiwan's 30-day traffic-related deaths per 100,000 in terms of motorcycles in 2020 was 7.72, much higher than the 1.69 in the U.S., 1.12 in New Zealand, 1.34 in South Korea, and 0.47 in Japan.

The ministry believes reducing the death toll in motorcycle traffic accidents is an important issue facing Taiwan.