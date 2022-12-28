Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Endpoint Security Market Size and Growth Latest Research Report including Share, Trends, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020-2025

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2022/12/28 07:50

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Endpoint Security Market. This in-depth study of the Endpoint Security Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The global endpoint security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Endpoint Security Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/endpoint-security-market

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

AhnLab, Inc., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., Bitdefender, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Cylance Inc., ESET, FireEye Inc., Fortinet, Inc., F-Secure, IBM Corporation, McAfee, Inc., Kaspersky Lab., Microsoft Corporation, Panda Security, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., VIPRE Security, and Webroot Inc. among others are included in the research study of the global endpoint security market.

The Endpoint Security Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

Download Full Sample Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/endpoint-security-market

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment model, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Type:

  • Web Security
  • Application Security
  • Network Security

By Component:

  • Software
    • Antivirus/ antimalware
    • Endpoint application control
    • Encryption Technologies
    • Mobile device security
    • Intrusion prevention
    • Firewall
  • Services
    • Maintenance and Updates
    • Managed Service
    • Training and Consulting

By Deployment Model:

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

By End-User:

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail and Consumer Goods
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Education
  • Others

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/endpoint-security-market

More Report Here-

Endpoint Security Market
Reconciliation Software Market
Digital Collaboration Tools and Services Market
Online Retail Market