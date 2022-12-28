Alexa
Taiwan sends 96 teams of innovators to CES 2023

10 teams from Taiwan won CES Innovation Awards

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 18:39
Ten teams from Taiwan have won CES 2023 Innovation Awards. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) will send 96 teams of innovators to Las Vegas to attend the CES technology fair, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 28).

The Jan. 5-8 CES bills itself as “the most influential tech event in the world,” presenting breakthrough consumer technologies and innovators from around the globe to an international public, including more than 4,700 reporters.

The Taiwanese delegation included 10 teams from the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) who won CES Innovation Awards in fields ranging from cybersecurity to digital healthcare, UDN reported. The award-winning technology included a cancer-detecting system and a card using artificial intelligence to improve sound quality.

NTSC Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said the delegation would take the opportunity to attract more tech innovation talent from overseas to take part in the Tech Innovation Excellence (TIE) Award 2023 in Taiwan.
