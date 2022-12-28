Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan restaurant evangelizes with a special set meal

Limited offer breakfast offering billed as "Jesus set meal"

  175
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 17:22
Pingtung restaurant promises salvation through set meal. (Taiwan Television photo)

Pingtung restaurant promises salvation through set meal. (Taiwan Television photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —A restaurant in Pingtung attracted attention for a banner advertising a “Jesus set meal" with limited availability.

The advertisement sparked curiosity and drew a crowd as well as the interest of a Taiwan Television report. Netizens also questioned the intent of this peculiar food promotion. Looking closely at the small lettering in Chinese characters, the offer was for a meal set consisting of a bagel and coffee.

It turns out that the promotion was inspired by Jesus’ “Last Supper” where he incidentally did consume bread, but they drank wine, not coffee.

Other netizens wondered if such a meal set would be the last earthly item someone would consume before ascending into heaven. Others joked that the meal was shorthand or an intentional misspelling of the snack "coconut shortbread."

https://image.taiwannews.com.tw/photos/2022/12/28/1672217154-63ac0242c79f5.jpg
Special set meal thought to recreate "Last Supper". (Taiwan Television photo)

In the end, the business owner said his promotion was simply to promote western food and the type of meal that Jesus would have consumed at the end of his life, with a slight sprinkling of evangelism.

And though it may be a very ordinary breakfast for many people in the U.S. and Europe, feasting on bagels and coffee probably won’t bring anyone closer to God, but it has helped promote this marketing-savvy restaurant.
Set meal
Jesus
Dining
Christmas celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese man makes 'antlers' from ginger root
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese man makes 'antlers' from ginger root
2022/12/23 15:14
Photo of the Day: Taiwan cops make Christmas tree from crime scene tape
Photo of the Day: Taiwan cops make Christmas tree from crime scene tape
2022/12/21 17:55
Taiwan’s top COVID official rejects ban on indoor dining despite surge
Taiwan’s top COVID official rejects ban on indoor dining despite surge
2022/05/06 20:21
Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs
Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs
2022/04/19 18:50
Taipei Performing Arts Center responds to memes with food promotion
Taipei Performing Arts Center responds to memes with food promotion
2022/04/09 09:00