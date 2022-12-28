Taiwan restaurant evangelizes with a special set meal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —A restaurant in Pingtung attracted attention for a banner advertising a “Jesus set meal" with limited availability.

The advertisement sparked curiosity and drew a crowd as well as the interest of a Taiwan Television report. Netizens also questioned the intent of this peculiar food promotion. Looking closely at the small lettering in Chinese characters, the offer was for a meal set consisting of a bagel and coffee.

It turns out that the promotion was inspired by Jesus’ “Last Supper” where he incidentally did consume bread, but they drank wine, not coffee.

Other netizens wondered if such a meal set would be the last earthly item someone would consume before ascending into heaven. Others joked that the meal was shorthand or an intentional misspelling of the snack "coconut shortbread."



Special set meal thought to recreate "Last Supper". (Taiwan Television photo)

In the end, the business owner said his promotion was simply to promote western food and the type of meal that Jesus would have consumed at the end of his life, with a slight sprinkling of evangelism.

And though it may be a very ordinary breakfast for many people in the U.S. and Europe, feasting on bagels and coffee probably won’t bring anyone closer to God, but it has helped promote this marketing-savvy restaurant.