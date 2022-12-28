Taiwan starts saliva PCR tests, quarantine for COVID-positive China arrivals on Jan. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a massive spike in COVID cases in China, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 28) announced that starting on Jan. 1, passengers from China must undergo saliva PCR tests upon arrival in Taiwan.

As Taiwan braces for a wave of 30,000 travelers from China arriving in January for the Lunar New Year, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Wednesday called on the CECC to mandate COVID testing for passengers arriving from China.

When asked whether passengers arriving from China should provide proof of a negative PCR test taken two days before flying to Taiwan, Health and Welfare Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said that due to China's difficulty administering PCR tests, the initial plan is to implement saliva tests and take down contact information of Chinese passengers when they arrive at the airport in Taiwan.

Hseuh explained that the center chose PCR tests so they can carry out gene sequencing and monitor whether there are new variants of the virus. Hseuh explained that although data from China on COVID cases is insufficient, it can be inferred from various signs that the local outbreak in China should be "quite serious," and therefore border controls need to be implemented.

That afternoon, the CECC issued an infographic that provides details on heightened epidemic prevention measures for passengers arriving from China that will be in effect from Jan. 1-31. The infographic explains that the measures are being implemented due to the fact that although there is a surge in COVID cases from China, there is a lack of information on cases and many other countries have started to impose restrictions on travelers from China.

The document stated that in addition to maintaining a ban on Chinese tourists, these steps are being taken in order to ensure the health of Taiwanese citizens and quickly identify COVID cases to provide them with medical care, as well as guard against and detect new variants.

People subjected to new measures

Passengers arriving from the four major airports on direct flights from China. This does not include Hong Kong or Macau, nor does it apply to airline flight crews.

Passengers arriving in Kinmen and Matsu from China via the mini-three links (小三通) Lunar New Year transportation project.

New measures

Saliva PCR tests upon arrival at airports and ports. After being tested, directly undergo 0+7 self-health monitoring. Those who test positive must undergo 5+n home quarantine and self-health monitoring. Positive samples will be sent to CDC laboratories for genetic sequencing.



New epidemic prevention guidelines for Chinese passengers from Jan. 1-31. (CECC image)