Taiwan ESG dashboard to add Moody's ESG assessments

Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) announced the addition of Moody's ESG Assessments to its ESG IR platform. The platform, launched in 2019, provides free ESG information from domestic and foreign data providers for retail investors, institutional investors, and issuers.

It has become a key source of ESG information, and Moody’s ESG Assessments will sit alongside ESG scores from a number of other leading providers. The inclusion of Moody's ESG Assessments will further enhance the value of the platform for investors by providing an additional, respected source of ESG information.

"We are excited to bring Moody's ESG Assessments to our investors," said Jane Huang, Head of Issuer Services at TDCC. "This partnership will enhance the value of our ESG platform and provide investors with even more information to make informed investment decisions."

Based on both disclosed and proprietary information, Moody's ESG Assessments measure and score how a company manages ESG factors that are material to both its financial interests and its stakeholders. The inclusion of Moody's ESG Assessments on the TDCC ESG dashboard will provide investors with valuable information on the ESG performance of listed companies and promote greater awareness of ESG issues in Taiwan.

For more information, please visit the TDCC ESG IR Platform.