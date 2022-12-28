Japanese parliamentarian stresses importance of Indo-Pacific stability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese lawmaker Seko Hiroshige on Wednesday (Dec. 28) emphasized the importance of regional stability during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Seko said that in the future, the free and open Indo-Pacific advocated by former Japanese President Abe Shinzo must be upheld, and like-minded countries including India and Australia must do their best to jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.

The lawmaker called Taiwan a very important partner and friend of Japan and said the two nations help each other overcome difficulties. He said his delegation will do its best to deepen Taiwan-Japan relations.

Seko praised Tsai’s decision to extend conscription service from four months to one year in 2024 and promise to strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities. He pointed out that Japan recently updated its National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy, which authorize Japan to launch counterstrikes only under specific circumstances, according to NHK.

A third document outlines a 10-year plan for Japan to achieve its defense objectives. The documents pledged to substantially increase Japan’s defense budget and enhance its defense capabilities, Seko said.

The lawmaker said the U.S. also approved the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act a few days ago, sending a very clear message that the status quo in the Indo-Pacific cannot be changed unilaterally with force and that regional countries should strive to boost their deterrence capabilities.

Seko’s delegation consists of 11 parliamentarians from Abe’s LDP faction and is scheduled to depart Taiwan on Dec. 29.