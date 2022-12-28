Alexa
Taiwan to require recycling of molded plastic packaging from May 2024

Taiwan EPA says move could reduce plastic waste by 16,000 metric tonnes a year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/28 16:34
Molded plastic packaging. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Molded plastic packaging will have to be made recyclable by May 2024, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

The EPA said in a statement that molded plastic packaging will be treated the same as regular plastic containers once an amendment is made to existing recycling regulations, according to CNA. The EPA added that the move could cut plastic waste by 16,000 metric tonnes annually.

The new recycling regulations are expected to be announced in mid-2023. A one-year buffer period will also be put in place, with the new rules taking effect in May 2024, the report said.

The EPA noted that molded plastic packaging can now be recycled due to advances in sorting equipment used at recycling facilities. Once the new recycling regulation goes into effect, manufacturers and importers will have to file reports to the government listing the amount of molded plastic packaging used and pay a recycling fee.
