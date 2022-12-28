Taipei MRT to operate continuously during New Year’s Eve festivities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —With New Year's Eve falling on Saturday, more revelers are expected to be attracted to Taipei 101’s fireworks celebration.

In preparation, Taipei MRT is preparing to accommodate some 2 million passengers, putting staff and stations to an extreme test. Not only will extra trains and work shifts be added, but the MRT plans to operate for 42 consecutive hours, Liberty Times reported.

To ensure public safety, additional crowd control measures and special buffer areas will be created around Taipei City Hall Station and key exits around the Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station.

Taipei MRT will also dispatch a special crowd control team on New Year's Eve to assist foot traffic around seven important exits at the following stations: Taipei City Hall Station, Taipei 101/World Trade Center, Xiangshan, and Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall Station.

This year's New Year's Eve, Taipei MRT will follow its regular schedule of starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 and going to midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. This is 42 continuous hours of service without interruption.

The most popular routes, such as Bannan and Tamsui-Xinyi Lines, will provide service akin to a typical rush hour schedule with trains every 2-3 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and continuing long after the fireworks have ended and the crowd has mostly dispersed.

The MRT’s crowd control team will be comprised of station masters, station attendants, drivers, and maintenance staff. Each one has been instructed to look out for the safety and needs of passengers.

Crowd control staff will remind everyone to "don't push, don't squeeze,” while riding public transport. They also remind passengers of useful travel tips such as advance purchase of fares to save time, and consider arriving early or using alternate routes for the fireworks display.

For those fearing big crowds, it may even be advised to exit one stop prior to Taipei 101/World Trade Center and walk the last few hundred kilometers to the area. And with every celebration that carries on into the night, please avoid drinking and driving, as public transportation is definitely the best option during this holiday season.