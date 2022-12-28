Quantum Computing Market Size and Share Report Analysis by Gross Margin, Major Business, Revenue, and Forecast 2020-2025

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The major players in the market are 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd., D-Wave Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, QbitLogic, Rigetti & Co, Inc. Qubitekk, Inc., Sparrow Quantum, Tokyo Quantum Computing, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd., among others are some major players included in the research study of the Quantum Computing market. Companies are increasing their R&D activities to develop intelligent quantum computing that ensures complex computations and are innovating in software that scales globally. For instance, in January 2019, Exxon Mobil has announced a partnership with the IBM Corporation for adopting their IBM Q Network which is a worldwide quantum computing community that aims to advance quantum computing and explore science and business applications. In February 2019, D-Wave launched a new processor for quantum computing with lower noise as compared to traditional computing. D-Wave 2000Q processor will boast up to 25 times with this as compared to the better predecessors with a high number of qubits, hybrid software, and tools.

Download Full Sample Report-https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/quantum-computing-market

The Quantum Computing Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The global quantum computingmarket is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Application:

Material Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

Request Full Report-https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/quantum-computing-market