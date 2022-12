3D Motion Capture System Market Size and Growth 2020 Report Analysis by Share, Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2020-2025

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Motion Analysis Corporation, Synertial XSens Technologies, Qualisys Vicon Motion Systems, Northern Digital Codamotion and STT Systems among others are included in the research study of the global 3D motion capture system market. Companies are working in collaboration to hold a fair market share during the forecast period. For instance, a few software companies have developed mobile-based subscription apps for small-scale artists in collaboration with tech companies such as Xsens. Some of the solutions are Polywink, CV-AR(Maxon), Face Cap, and CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro (Reallusion Inc.).

Segmentation Analysis

By Component:

Hardware Camera Sensors Accessories

Software Cloud-based On-Premise

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By System:

Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems Active 3D Motion Capture Systems Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems

Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems



By Application:

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Education

Engineering and Industrial Applications

Media and Entertainment

Other Applications

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

