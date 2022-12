TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 28) announced 27,942 local COVID cases, a 46% increase from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 226 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,766,272. The 25 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,145.