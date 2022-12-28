Industrial Internet of Things Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Industrial Internet of Things Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the global market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study.

The Global Industrial Internet of Things Market size was calculated at USD 66.16 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve USD 120.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.79 % from 2022 to 2030.

Advancement in technologies has allowed key performers to deliver improved Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) offerings to their end-users.

Major market player included in this report are:

DTelsco Industries Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd., Inc.

The Toro Company

Rachio Inc.

Galcon Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Water Flow Meters

Others

By Sensor Type

Weather-Based Controller Systems

Sensor-Based Controller Systems

By Application

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Irrigation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

