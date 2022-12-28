Insurtech Market Overview, Demand, Supply and Production Status 2022

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Insurtech Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the global market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study.

The global Insurtech market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion in 2030, growing at a 11.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The global Insurtech market is driven by the rapid digitization and growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, etc. These technologies generate large volumes of data that help insurance companies to track and analyze consumer behavior and remodel the insurance industry model to fill the scantiness of the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zhongan Insurance

Damco Group

Wipro Limited

DXC Technology Company

Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC

Majesco

Shift Technology

Oscar Insurance

Quantemplate

OutSystems

Clover Health Insurance

Moonshot-Internet

Acko General Insurance Limited

ThingCo

Tractable

Halos

Sorcero

Sureify

Insurance Technology Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type Outlook

Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel

By Service Outlook

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Technology Outlook

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robot Advisory

By End-User Outlook

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Insurtech Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

