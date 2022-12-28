Insurtech Market Overview, Demand, Supply and Production Status 2022

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Insurtech Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the global market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study.
The global Insurtech market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion in 2030, growing at a 11.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
The global Insurtech market is driven by the rapid digitization and growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, etc. These technologies generate large volumes of data that help insurance companies to track and analyze consumer behavior and remodel the insurance industry model to fill the scantiness of the market.
Major market player included in this report are:
Zhongan Insurance
Damco Group
Wipro Limited
DXC Technology Company
Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC
Majesco
Shift Technology
Oscar Insurance
Quantemplate
OutSystems
Clover Health Insurance
Moonshot-Internet
Acko General Insurance Limited
ThingCo
Tractable
Halos
Sorcero
Sureify
Insurance Technology Services
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type Outlook
Auto
Business
Health
Home
Specialty
Travel
By Service Outlook
Consulting
Support & Maintenance
Managed Services
By Technology Outlook
Blockchain
Cloud Computing
IoT
Machine Learning
Robot Advisory
By End-User Outlook
Automotive
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
