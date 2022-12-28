Porsche Design and AGON by AOC unveil new gaming monitor PD27S

Award-winning design matched with gaming credentials







[1] IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming Monitor 2021 Q4

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 December 2022 - The exclusive design brand Porsche Design and AGON by AOC – one of the world's leading gaming monitor [1] and IT accessories brands – together present the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S, a 68.6 cm/27-inch premium gaming monitor with a design inspired by the elements of a Porsche sports car. Featuring a 165Hz refresh rate overdriven to 170 Hz, 1 ms Grey-to-Grey (GtG) response time, as well as the DisplayHDR 400 certification and a wide colour gamut, the PD27S is simply the gaming monitor equivalent to a sports car. The PD27S combines a striking, clean and functional design with high-level technologies, giving satisfaction to the user on any occasion ranging from day-to-day tasks to business-related use, entertainment and high-performance gaming."We are now expanding our portfolio that we have created with Porsche Design with a new model. Sharing the same functional and artistic design platform as the PD32M launched earlier this year, the PD27S offers mainstream gaming features in a stylish package," says Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore."Building on the successful partnership with the premium monitor brand AGON by AOC, Porsche Design is once again bringing sportscar inspired design to the gaming industry. Having received the 2022 "iF Design Award" and the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022", the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S received high critical acclaim, and the performance and level of technological innovation are equally as impressive as the design," says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at Porsche Design.The PD27S shares the impeccable functional design of the 32-inch PD32M introduced in April. The PD27S received the "iF Design Award 2022" and the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022". To perform at intense, long-lasting gaming sessions gamers must be able to rely on their solid and robust gaming gear. The main attraction of the PD27S is the sandblasted aluminum cast stand with its sturdy, functional build and unique shape, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sportscar. The clean, streamlined design of the PD27S features tapered surfaces on its housing at its rear and sides, following the functional layout of the internal components. The metal mesh inlays – similar to air-cooling intakes on a car – house the speakers on the left and right side of the device. These sections are indirectly backlit with customizable RGB lighting (Light FX) to increase dynamism and enhance immersion. Thanks to the ergonomic stand, the PD27S offers pivot orientation, 150 mm height, as well as tilt and swivel adjustments.The exclusive design of the PD27S is coupled with the outstanding display expertise of AGON by AOC to deliver impressive features for ambitious gamers. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S features a flat IPS (AAS) panel for high color accuracy and wide color gamut. Thanks to the 10-bit IPS panel's punchy and vivid colors reproduction, the PD27S covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and 99 percent of sRGB gamut, enabling it to excel at all color-critical tasks. The explosion of color on the DisplayHDR 400 certified PD27S is further enhanced by the display's ability to decode and reproduce high dynamic range content in movies, videos and games to display true-to-life images. Thanks to its crisp QHD resolution (2560x1440) on its 27-inch expanse, the PD27S has a high pixel density of 109 ppi, perfectly-suited for daily business-related use. A QHD resolution is also the primary choice of ambitious gamers to easily achieve high framerates and sharpness at the same time. The 165Hz / 170 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time ensure fluid motion in fast-paced games with practically zero ghosting. Thanks to the Adaptive-Sync technology, the PD27S supports variable refresh rate, eliminating artefacts such as tearing and stuttering.The PD27S is not only a gaming monitor, but a high-end all-rounder. Equipped with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, external devices such as keyboards, mice or external drives can be connected quickly and easily, reducing cable clutter and giving every desk a clean and functional layout. To complete the audio-visual experience, the PD27S features dual 5W speakers enhanced with DTS to deliver clear and rich sound. To remind users of its heritage, the monitor will greet users with an animated start-up logo. To adjust various settings including color modes or game modes, the onscreen-display menu is laid out with a unique design, too. The monitor arrives with a USB stick that includes user manuals and related software.The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S will be available in early 2023. For more local product information, please visit :Images: Download

