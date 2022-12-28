American Institute in Taiwan commends nation's conscription reform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) praised President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) decision to extend conscription service from four months to one year.

“We welcome Taiwan’s recent announcement on conscription reform, which underscores Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense and strengthens deterrence,” AIT said in a Facebook post. The de-facto American embassy pledged to continue helping Taiwan maintain “a sufficient self-defense capability” in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and Washington’s “one China” policy.

America’s commitment to Taiwan and the nation's efforts to bolster its self-defense capabilities help uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, AIT said. “The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, and oppose any unilateral changes in the status quo by either side,” it added.

Tsai announced on Dec. 27 that beginning Jan. 1, 2024, males born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are required to serve one year of military service. The monthly salary will also be raised from the current NT$6,510 to NT$26,307, which includes insurance and meal expenses, she said.